Charlottesville Shoppers Discuss Post-Christmas Gift Returns, Sales
Charlottesville Brewery Unveils New Beer Dedicated to JMU Football Team
James Madison University football is one win away from a national championship and a perfect season. One alum and brewer thought that'd be a good reason to raise a beer in their honor.
Santa Claus Pays a Visit to the UVA Children's Hospital
Santa Claus paid a visit to the UVA Children's Hospital to hand out gifts and spread cheer to children and their families who were unable to leave the hospital for the holiday.
Nurses Working on Christmas Begin Festive Tradition
A group of nurses at the UVA Children's Hospital is starting a new Christmas tradition to make working the holiday a little more cheerful.
Friends, Family Remember Alec DeJong
Hundreds of people gathered at the Covenant School on Friday, December 22, to celebrate the life of a young man from Earlysville killed in a car accident on Saturday.
Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department assisted Albemarle County Child Protective Services with a complaint of alleged child neglect at a home daycare center being operated in the 3400 block of Turnberry Circle.
UVA Football Partners with USO During Holiday Season
The Cavaliers football team took the holiday season to partner with the USO, filling care packages for those serving our country this holiday season.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
People Pack into Stores for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
The rush is on to finish holiday shopping before Christmas on Monday. Despite the rain on Saturday, plenty of people were out at Barracks Road Shopping Center on the hunt for the perfect gift for that special someone.
William Monroe Beats Fluvanna 73-63
Monroe beats Fluvanna 73-63.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Helps to Spread Holiday Cheer
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital hopes to brighten the days of patients who have to spend the Christmas holiday in the hospital's care.
