Sons of Bill Performs Benefit Concert at The Jefferson
Charlottesville Brewery Unveils New Beer Dedicated to JMU Football Team
James Madison University football is one win away from a national championship and a perfect season. One alum and brewer thought that'd be a good reason to raise a beer in their honor.Full Story
UVA Basketball Ready for ACC Play After Non-Conference Schedule
The No. 13 Virginia basketball team finished with an 11-1 record against non-conference opponents.Full Story
Friends, Family Remember Alec DeJong
Hundreds of people gathered at the Covenant School on Friday, December 22, to celebrate the life of a young man from Earlysville killed in a car accident on Saturday.Full Story
People Pack into Stores for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
The rush is on to finish holiday shopping before Christmas on Monday. Despite the rain on Saturday, plenty of people were out at Barracks Road Shopping Center on the hunt for the perfect gift for that special someone.Full Story
Family: Woman Recovering from Greene County House Fire
A survivor of a deadly house fire in Greene County is now awake and responsive. Authorities continue to investigate what caused the fire along Matthew Mill Road.Full Story
Sons of Bill Performs Benefit Concert at The Jefferson
The music of the Charlottesville band Sons of Bill filled The Jefferson Theater on the Downtown Mall on Saturday, December 23, for a benefit concert.Full Story
Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaFull Story
Hillsdale Drive Extended Opens to Traffic in Charlottesville, Albemarle Co.
Hillsdale Drive Extended in Charlottesville and Albemarle County officially opened up at 9 a.m. Friday, December 22, giving drivers more options for getting around.Full Story
Community Members Hand Out Gifts to Families in Need
Business owners and community members in Charlottesville came together on Saturday, December 23, to help put presents under the tree for families in need this holiday season.Full Story
Updated: Greene County House Fire Leaves 3 Dead
A house fire in Greene County has claimed three lives. The cause of the fire is under investigation.Full Story
