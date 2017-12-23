Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Helps to Spread Holiday Cheer
Charlottesville Brewery Unveils New Beer Dedicated to JMU Football Team
James Madison University football is one win away from a national championship and a perfect season. One alum and brewer thought that'd be a good reason to raise a beer in their honor.Full Story
Community Members Hand Out Gifts to Families in Need
Business owners and community members in Charlottesville came together on Saturday, December 23, to help put presents under the tree for families in need this holiday season.Full Story
Friends, Family Remember Alec DeJong
Hundreds of people gathered at the Covenant School on Friday, December 22, to celebrate the life of a young man from Earlysville killed in a car accident on Saturday.Full Story
Brianna Tinsley Gaining Comfort with More Minutes
Brianna Tinsley is averaging nearly 23 minutes per game during the 'Hoos three-game win streak.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Helps to Spread Holiday Cheer
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital hopes to brighten the days of patients who have to spend the Christmas holiday in the hospital's care.Full Story
William Monroe Beats Fluvanna 73-63
Monroe beats Fluvanna 73-63.Full Story
No-Kill Shelter Looking for Donations During Holiday Season
A no-kill animal shelter needs your help to keep its cats and dogs fed during the winter months. Caring for Creatures has plenty of mouths to feed. It goes through, on average, 60 pounds of food each day.Full Story
CASPCA Discounts Adoption Fees for Holidays
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is discounting adoption fees this holiday season in hopes of encouraging more families to bring home a new furry friend.Full Story
UVA Football Ready for Non-Football Bowl Activities
Bronco Mendnehall talks about how his team will balance football practice as well as non-football activities prior to the Military Bowl.Full Story
Louisa County Football Sweeps Class 4 Player of Year Awards
Senior quarterback Malik Bell won Offensive Player of the Year, while senior defensive end Tony Thurston won Defensive Player of the Year.Full Story
