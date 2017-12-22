Bakeries Working Hard to Fill Holiday Orders
Most Popular Videos
-
Friends, Family Remember Alec DeJong
Hundreds of people gathered at the Covenant School on Friday, December 22, to celebrate the life of a young man from Earlysville killed in a car accident on Saturday.
-
William Monroe Beats Fluvanna 73-63
Monroe beats Fluvanna 73-63.
-
Record Number of People Traveling for Holidays
A record number of travelers are packing their bags and getting ready to travel for the holiday weekend.
-
Charlottesville Brewery Unveils New Beer Dedicated to JMU Football Team
James Madison University football is one win away from a national championship and a perfect season. One alum and brewer thought that'd be a good reason to raise a beer in their honor.
-
Postgame Reaction from Virginia's win over Hampton
WATCH postgame reaction from Virginia's win over Hampton.
-
Charlottesville Fire Dept. Ambulance Offers No Out-of-Pocket Costs for Insured City Residents
The Charlottesville Fire Department has a brand-new ambulance, its first in over 60 years. Now, if you have health insurance and live in the city, you won't have to pay out of pocket if you're taken to the hospital.
-
Family: Woman Recovering from Greene County House Fire
A survivor of a deadly house fire in Greene County is now awake and responsive. Authorities continue to investigate what caused the fire along Matthew Mill Road.
-
Charlottesville Residents Go Caroling for Neighbors
Charlottesville community members spent their night going door to door caroling for their neighbors. They started around 5:30 at Park Street Christian Church.
-
Updated: Greene County House Fire Leaves 3 Dead
A house fire in Greene County has claimed three lives. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
Soon-to-be Charlottesville City Councilor Says Police Chief was Forced Out
A contentious Charlottesville City Council meeting erupted in City Hall Monday night as the city manager insists Charlottesville’s first black police chief was not forced out of a job.
-