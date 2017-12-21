Quantcast

Charlottesville Fire Dept. Ambulance Offers No Out-of-Pocket Costs for Insured City Residents

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Charlottesville Fire Department has a brand-new ambulance, its first in over 60 years.  Now, if you have health insurance and live in the city, you won't have to pay out of pocket if you're taken to the hospital.