Future Unknown for Dewberry Hotel on Downtown Mall
Tuesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Tuesday's high school basketball scores & highlights.
Soon-to-be Charlottesville City Councilor Says Police Chief was Forced Out
A contentious Charlottesville City Council meeting erupted in City Hall Monday night as the city manager insists Charlottesville's first black police chief was not forced out of a job.
Family Member Thanking Community in Wake of Fatal Fire
Investigators are still trying to piece together what caused a house fire in Greene County early morning on Monday, December 18, that left three people dead.
Mason's Toy Box Delivers Gifts to Kids in the Hospital
A nonprofit is delivering gifts to kids in the hospital who won;t be able to make it home for the holidays.
Charlottesville Rotary Club Honors Woman Devout to Community Service
A Charlottesville woman is being recognized for her years of hard work giving back to the community.
ACPD Reminds Community Issue of Illegal Trash Dumping
The Albemarle County Police Department is seeing an uptick of people illegally dumping trash on rural roads.
December 19, 2017, 10 PM Forecast
Updated: Greene County House Fire Leaves 3 Dead
A house fire in Greene County has claimed three lives. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas Retires
Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred Thomas announced his retirement Monday. His retirement is effective immediately.
Fluvanna Co. Landowners Urging BOS to Not Develop Car Recycling Business
Fluvanna County wants to re-zone 90 acres of farmland near Zion Crossroads to make way for a Fortune 500 company that recycles automobiles.
