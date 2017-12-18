Mason's Toy Box Delivers Gifts to Kids in the Hospital
Soon-to-be Charlottesville City Councilor Says Police Chief was Forced Out
A contentious Charlottesville City Council meeting erupted in City Hall Monday night as the city manager insists Charlottesville’s first black police chief was not forced out of a job.
Updated: Greene County House Fire Leaves 3 Dead
A house fire in Greene County has claimed three lives. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas Retires
Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred Thomas announced his retirement Monday. His retirement is effective immediately.
Valley Subaru Delivers Van of Toys to Foster Care Agency with Santa
A Valley business is giving back in a big way. It's helping children, who are victims of abuse and neglect, and the foster parents who care for them.
UVA Football Players React to Watching Midshipmen in Army-Navy Game
UVa football reacts to the Army-Navy game.
Update: Judge Certifies Charges Against 4 Men Connected to Aug. 12 Violence
A Charlottesville General District Court judge is certifying all the charges against four men accused of violent acts from August 12.
Louisa County Football Sweeps Class 4 Player of Year Awards
Senior quarterback Malik Bell won Offensive Player of the Year, while senior defensive end Tony Thurston won Defensive Player of the Year.
Charlottesville High School Students Read Book in Response to Summer Violence
The idea started last spring to get all students at Charlottesville High School to read the book "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and became a community-wide effort after the KKK and "alt right" rallies over the summer.
Community Members Give Feedback to Moving County Courts at BOS Meeting
Members of the community had the chance to share their thoughts with Albemarle County supervisors regarding whether the county's courts should be moved out of downtown Charlottesville.
2 Charged in Connection to Orange County Child's Death Appear in Court
Two people charged in connection with the accidental death of a small child appeared in Orange County Circuit Court on Monday, December 18.
