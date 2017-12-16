Memorial Unveiled to Honor Unknown African-American Burials
Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, December 15th.Full Story
Paris Cake Co. Expands in Size, Menu Options
A Staunton business has been selling sweets for a couple of years, but now it's adding savory items following a move to a new spot that is allowing it to expand to five times its original size.Full Story
Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel Considers 2 New Plans for Rt. 29 Intersection
The Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel met on Thursday, December 14, to introduce new concepts and visuals showing how traffic would flow in the area with each concept.Full Story
Jackson-Via Elementary Holds Assembly to Prevent Bullying
With bullying being a major concern for parents with school-aged kids, one Charlottesville school is making sure its students are equipped with tools of respect and being kind to everyone.Full Story
Santa Pays a Visit to Families at UVA Medical Center NICU
Wednesday, Santa Claus made an early stop in Charlottesville to visit some families in need of a little extra Christmas cheer this year.Full Story
Parents Take Over Classrooms for the Day at Free union Country School
In Albemarle County, some teachers took a break from their usual lesson plans and parents took over the classrooms.Full Story
Bethlehem Living Nativity Opening in Afton
The Bethlehem living nativity opens this weekend in Afton.Full Story
Jefferson Area Libertarians Celebrate Anniversary of the Bill of Rights
On Friday afternoon, the Jefferson Area Libertarians gathered by the Freedom of Speech Wall to take turns reading parts of the Bill of Rights aloud.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe to Leave Office without Pardoning Diplomat's Son
Gov. Terry McAuliffe will leave office without pardoning a German diplomat's son serving a life sentence in the 1985 slayings of his ex-girlfriend's parents.Full Story
