Gov. McAuliffe to Leave Office without Pardoning Diplomat's Son
Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, December 15th.Full Story
Paris Cake Co. Expands in Size, Menu Options
A Staunton business has been selling sweets for a couple of years, but now it's adding savory items following a move to a new spot that is allowing it to expand to five times its original size.Full Story
Jackson-Via Elementary Holds Assembly to Prevent Bullying
With bullying being a major concern for parents with school-aged kids, one Charlottesville school is making sure its students are equipped with tools of respect and being kind to everyone.Full Story
Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel Considers 2 New Plans for Rt. 29 Intersection
The Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel met on Thursday, December 14, to introduce new concepts and visuals showing how traffic would flow in the area with each concept.Full Story
Waynesboro Fire Department Reveals Video Footage as Safety Reminder
Some dramatic video footage from the Waynesboro Fire Department serves as a reminder to keep in mind safety precautions during this holiday season.Full Story
Update: Judge Certifies Charges Against 4 Men Connected to Aug. 12 Violence
A Charlottesville General District Court judge is certifying all the charges against four men accused of violent acts from August 12.Full Story
Gov360 Coalition Hosts Debate over Statues, Local Issues
Gov360's Unity Coalition for C'ville Dialogue hosted a "two sides" debate tonight to talk about august 12th, the fate of Confederate statues and other local issues.Full Story
Parents Take Over Classrooms for the Day at Free union Country School
In Albemarle County, some teachers took a break from their usual lesson plans and parents took over the classrooms.Full Story
Gov. McAuliffe to Leave Office without Pardoning Diplomat's Son
Gov. Terry McAuliffe will leave office without pardoning a German diplomat's son serving a life sentence in the 1985 slayings of his ex-girlfriend's parents.Full Story
