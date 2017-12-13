Covenant School Hosts Annual 'Live Nativity Scene'
Most Popular Videos
Santa Pays a Visit to Families at UVA Medical Center NICU
Wednesday, Santa Claus made an early stop in Charlottesville to visit some families in need of a little extra Christmas cheer this year.
Charlottesville Taking Security Steps Ahead of Court Hearing Thursday
Charlottesville is increasing security for what could be a hectic day around Court Square.
Double-Amputee Army Veteran Receives Free Home in Stuarts Draft
An army veteran who lost both legs while serving in Iraq is moving into a mortgage-free home in the Shenandoah Valley.
An elementary school in Charlottesville is getting into the Christmas spirit a little early.
Wednesday's High School Basketball Highlights
The Waynesboro boys basketball team defeated Stuarts Draft 93-87, while the Lady Little Giants topped the Lady Cougars 38-19.
JMU Preparing for Big Test Against South Dakota St.
Tuesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Tuesday's high school sports highlights.
Kevin Jarrell Commits to William & Mary
Monticello HS quarterback Kevin Jarrell commits to William & Mary.
Waynesboro Fire Department Reveals Video Footage as Safety Reminder
Some dramatic video footage from the Waynesboro Fire Department serves as a reminder to keep in mind safety precautions during this holiday season.
UVA House Call: Dr. Linda Martin on Lung Cancer Screening
Dr. Linda Martin from the UVA Cancer Center talks about lung cancer screening and why it should be something people consider.
