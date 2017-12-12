Bethlehem Living Nativity Opening in Afton
Tuesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Tuesday's high school sports highlights.
Charlottesville Jewish Community Celebrates Hanukkah In Light of Anti-Semitism
Hanukkah is known to some at the "Festival of Lights." That light is exactly what the Chabad House in Charlottesville wants people to remember in the face of adversity.
Waynesboro Fire Department Reveals Video Footage as Safety Reminder
Some dramatic video footage from the Waynesboro Fire Department serves as a reminder to keep in mind safety precautions during this holiday season.
People Gather at Charlottesville Police Department to Protest Sexual Harassment
On Tuesday, December 12, a group gathered in front of the Charlottesville Police Department to protest sexual assault as part of the "Me Too" movement.
Dominion Energy Arguing to Use Eminent Domain for Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Dominion Energy is asking the federal court to allow it to use eminent domain to get dozens of acres of land in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
Horses Enjoy Parade, Feast at Oakland School
Oakland School in Fluvanna County hosted its annual Horse Holiday event on Tuesday, December 12.
#16 UVA Basketball's Top-Ranked Defense Prepares for Potent Davidson Offense
Virginia leads the country in scoring defense, limiting opponents to just 53 points per game.
2 Charged in Connection to Police Chase Through Waynesboro
Kristina L. Haney and Cynthia M. Yorke are facing multiple charges after the Waynesboro Police Department said the two eluded officers and hit other vehicles.
Charlottesville Denies Kessler's Application to Hold Anniversary Rally
Charlottesville City Hall is denying a permit request from Jason Kessler, the organizer of August's Unite the Right rally, to hold another event.
