Charlottesville Denies Kessler's Application to Hold Anniversary Rally
2 Charged in Connection to Police Chase Through Waynesboro
Kristina L. Haney and Cynthia M. Yorke are facing multiple charges after the Waynesboro Police Department said the two eluded officers and hit other vehicles.Full Story
R.E. Lee Falls in State Championship Game
R.E. Lee fall to Appomattox in the state finals.Full Story
Charlottesville Denies Kessler's Application to Hold Anniversary Rally
Charlottesville City Hall is denying a permit request from Jason Kessler, the organizer of August's Unite the Right rally, to hold another event.Full Story
Prosecution Files Motion to Downgrade Charge Against DeAndre Harris
The man who faces a felony charge following a violent scuffle in the Market Street Parking Garage may now be going up against a smaller penalty.Full Story
Albemarle High School Girls Fall to Powhatan
Albemarle falls to Powhatan 43-37.Full Story
Louisa Loses to Salem in State Finals
Louisa's season ends with a record of 14-1.Full Story
Riverheads Football Wins State Championship
Riverheads wins the state championship beating Chilhowie 42-0.Full Story
Charlottesville Municipal Band Raises Over $1 Million
The Charlottesville Municipal Band has surpassed its $500,000 fundraising goal to continue performing live music in the community.Full Story
Louisa County Woman Campaigns for Alzheimer's License Plate Design
A Louisa County woman is asking people across the commonwealth to help her raise awareness and funds for a disease that took her grandmother's life.Full Story
December 11, 2017, 10PM Forecast
