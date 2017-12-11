Louisa County Woman Campaigns for Alzheimer's License Plate Design
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Louisa Loses to Salem in State Finals
Louisa Loses to Salem in State Finals
Louisa's season ends with a record of 14-1.Full Story
Louisa's season ends with a record of 14-1.Full Story
R.E. Lee Falls in State Championship Game
R.E. Lee Falls in State Championship Game
R.E. Lee fall to Appomattox in the state finals.Full Story
R.E. Lee fall to Appomattox in the state finals.Full Story
Riverheads Football Wins State Championship
Riverheads Football Wins State Championship
Riverheads wins the state championship beating Chilhowie 42-0.Full Story
Riverheads wins the state championship beating Chilhowie 42-0.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge
Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department assisted Albemarle County Child Protective Services with a complaint of alleged child neglect at a home daycare center being operated in the 3400 block of Turnberry Circle.Full Story
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department assisted Albemarle County Child Protective Services with a complaint of alleged child neglect at a home daycare center being operated in the 3400 block of Turnberry Circle.Full Story
2 Charged in Connection to Police Chase Through Waynesboro
2 Charged in Connection to Police Chase Through Waynesboro
Kristina L. Haney and Cynthia M. Yorke are facing multiple charges after the Waynesboro Police Department said the two eluded officers and hit other vehicles.Full Story
Kristina L. Haney and Cynthia M. Yorke are facing multiple charges after the Waynesboro Police Department said the two eluded officers and hit other vehicles.Full Story
Charlottesville Municipal Band Raises Over $1 Million
Charlottesville Municipal Band Raises Over $1 Million
The Charlottesville Municipal Band has surpassed its $500,000 fundraising goal to continue performing live music in the community.Full Story
The Charlottesville Municipal Band has surpassed its $500,000 fundraising goal to continue performing live music in the community.Full Story
Wintergreen Resort Fires Up Snow Guns, Prepares to Open Ski Slopes
Wintergreen Resort Fires Up Snow Guns, Prepares to Open Ski Slopes
The colder weather is allowing Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County to fire up its snow guns to get the slopes ready to open this week.Full Story
The colder weather is allowing Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County to fire up its snow guns to get the slopes ready to open this week.Full Story
Albemarle Neighborhood Hosts Annual Luminary Night
Albemarle Neighborhood Hosts Annual Luminary Night
A neighborhood book club in Albemarle County is spreading some holiday cheer on Saturday, December 9. People who live in Dunlora Forrest hosted their annual Luminary Night.Full Story
A neighborhood book club in Albemarle County is spreading some holiday cheer on Saturday, December 9. People who live in Dunlora Forrest hosted their annual Luminary Night.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
United to Offer Flights Out of Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
United to Offer Flights Out of Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
Flights from United will replace ViaAir, an airline that's faced complaints about its service from Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.Full Story
Flights from United will replace ViaAir, an airline that's faced complaints about its service from Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.Full Story