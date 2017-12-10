Discovery Museum Hosts Santa Pancake Breakfast
Most Popular Videos
Riverheads Football Wins State Championship
Riverheads wins the state championship beating Chilhowie 42-0.
Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department assisted Albemarle County Child Protective Services with a complaint of alleged child neglect at a home daycare center being operated in the 3400 block of Turnberry Circle.
Albemarle Neighborhood Hosts Annual Luminary Night
A neighborhood book club in Albemarle County is spreading some holiday cheer on Saturday, December 9. People who live in Dunlora Forrest hosted their annual Luminary Night.
JMU Football Beats Weber State 31-28 on Ethan Ratke's Field Goal as Time Expires
JMU football advances to the FCS semifinals with a 31-28 walk-off win over Weber State.
Activists Protest Republican-Backed Tax Bill in Shenandoah Valley
Protestors in the Shenandoah Valley are rallying against Republican-backed tax reform. They call it a scam, and are asking their congressman to remove his support from the tax bill.
Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, December 8th.
Virginia Organizing Hosts Event to Bring Attention to Social Injustices Through Comedy
On Saturday, December 9, Virginia Organizing invited the Charlottesville community to the Paramount Theater to hear from people who are fighting for racial and social justice as well as a comedian who believes in laughing when life gets tough.
Louisa County Football Plays for State Championship on Saturday
The Louisa County HS football team aims for its first state championship Saturday.
Santa Claus made an early visit to families on Sunday, December 10, at the Virginia Discovery Museum in Charlottesville.
Dog OK after swallowing 21 pacifiers
