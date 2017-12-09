Virginia Organizing Hosts Event to Bring Attention to Social Injustices Through Comedy
University of Virginia to Increase Tuition for Students Starting Fall 2018
Friday, the University of Virginia Board of Visitors made it official, and now, students will be paying a higher tuition starting in the fall of 2018 school year.Full Story
Albemarle Neighborhood Hosts Annual Luminary Night
A neighborhood book club in Albemarle County is spreading some holiday cheer on Saturday, December 9. People who live in Dunlora Forrest hosted their annual Luminary Night.Full Story
New York Producer Brings Civil Rights Play to Charlottesville High School
A New York producer brought his talents and a new production to Charlottesville, in efforts to help the city heal.Full Story
Activists Protest Republican-Backed Tax Bill in Shenandoah Valley
Protestors in the Shenandoah Valley are rallying against Republican-backed tax reform. They call it a scam, and are asking their congressman to remove his support from the tax bill.Full Story
Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, December 8th.Full Story
JMU Football Beats Weber State 31-28 on Ethan Ratke's Field Goal as Time Expires
JMU football advances to the FCS semifinals with a 31-28 walk-off win over Weber State.Full Story
VDOT Operating Under Emergency Conditions in Case of Overnight Refreeze
With the threat of a refreeze overnight, Virginia Department of Transportation crews are working round-the-clock, patrolling the roads to watch for any problem areas and to spread salt and sand.Full Story
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department assisted Albemarle County Child Protective Services with a complaint of alleged child neglect at a home daycare center being operated in the 3400 block of Turnberry Circle.Full Story
PVCC Holds Holiday 'Let There Be Light' Show
An Albemarle County light show drew quite the crowd on a snowy, cold night.Full Story
