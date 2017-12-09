JMRL Hosts Holiday Craft-Making Open House
JMU Football Beats Weber State 31-28 on Ethan Ratke's Field Goal as Time Expires
JMU football advances to the FCS semifinals with a 31-28 walk-off win over Weber State.Full Story
JMU Football Reacts to Walk-Off Win in FCS Quarterfinals
The JMU football team talks about its 31-28 walk-off victory against Weber State in the FCS quarterfinals on Friday night.Full Story
Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, December 8th.Full Story
PVCC Holds Holiday 'Let There Be Light' Show
An Albemarle County light show drew quite the crowd on a snowy, cold night.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department assisted Albemarle County Child Protective Services with a complaint of alleged child neglect at a home daycare center being operated in the 3400 block of Turnberry Circle.Full Story
Monticello Decorates for Holiday Season
The halls at Monticello are starting to look a bit like Christmas this week.Full Story
Wilson Memorial's Hannah Johnson Named VHSL Volleyball Class-2 Player of the Year
Wilson Memorial senior outside hitter Hannah Johnson has been named the VHSL Class-2 girls all-state volleyball player of the year, and Dragon's coach Lauren Grove is the coach of the year.Full Story
McAuliffe Announces $50M in Funds for DuPont Settlement in Waynesboro
Forty years after DuPont polluted Waynesboro’s South River, Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Friday that the city is receiving retribution.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
Activists Protest Republican-Backed Tax Bill in Shenandoah Valley
Protestors in the Shenandoah Valley are rallying against Republican-backed tax reform. They call it a scam, and are asking their congressman to remove his support from the tax bill.Full Story
