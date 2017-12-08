Monticello Decorates for Holiday Season
JMU Football Reacts to Walk-Off Win in FCS Quarterfinals
The JMU football team talks about its 31-28 walk-off victory against Weber State in the FCS quarterfinals on Friday night.
Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, December 8th.
PVCC Holds Holiday 'Let There Be Light' Show
An Albemarle County light show drew quite the crowd on a snowy, cold night.
December 8, 2017, 10 PM Forecast
JMU Football Beats Weber State 31-28 on Ethan Ratke's Field Goal as Time Expires
JMU football advances to the FCS semifinals with a 31-28 walk-off win over Weber State.
Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department assisted Albemarle County Child Protective Services with a complaint of alleged child neglect at a home daycare center being operated in the 3400 block of Turnberry Circle.
Wilson Memorial's Hannah Johnson Named VHSL Volleyball Class-2 Player of the Year
Wilson Memorial senior outside hitter Hannah Johnson has been named the VHSL Class-2 girls all-state volleyball player of the year, and Dragon's coach Lauren Grove is the coach of the year.
New York Producer Brings Civil Rights Play to Charlottesville High School
A New York producer brought his talents and a new production to Charlottesville, in efforts to help the city heal.
Louisa County Woman Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty Charges
The Louisa County woman accused of animal cruelty following a discovery of hundreds of malnourished animals has made a plea deal.
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.
