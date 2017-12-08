Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards Supplying Food for 2 Restaurants Year-round
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
JMU Football Reacts to Walk-Off Win in FCS Quarterfinals
JMU Football Reacts to Walk-Off Win in FCS Quarterfinals
The JMU football team talks about its 31-28 walk-off victory against Weber State in the FCS quarterfinals on Friday night.Full Story
The JMU football team talks about its 31-28 walk-off victory against Weber State in the FCS quarterfinals on Friday night.Full Story
Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, December 8th.Full Story
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, December 8th.Full Story
PVCC Holds Holiday 'Let There Be Light' Show
PVCC Holds Holiday 'Let There Be Light' Show
An Albemarle County light show drew quite the crowd on a snowy, cold night.Full Story
An Albemarle County light show drew quite the crowd on a snowy, cold night.Full Story
December 8, 2017, 10 PM Forecast
December 8, 2017, 10 PM Forecast
JMU Football Beats Weber State 31-28 on Ethan Ratke's Field Goal as Time Expires
JMU Football Beats Weber State 31-28 on Ethan Ratke's Field Goal as Time Expires
JMU football advances to the FCS semifinals with a 31-28 walk-off win over Weber State.Full Story
JMU football advances to the FCS semifinals with a 31-28 walk-off win over Weber State.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge
Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department assisted Albemarle County Child Protective Services with a complaint of alleged child neglect at a home daycare center being operated in the 3400 block of Turnberry Circle.Full Story
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department assisted Albemarle County Child Protective Services with a complaint of alleged child neglect at a home daycare center being operated in the 3400 block of Turnberry Circle.Full Story
Wilson Memorial's Hannah Johnson Named VHSL Volleyball Class-2 Player of the Year
Wilson Memorial's Hannah Johnson Named VHSL Volleyball Class-2 Player of the Year
Wilson Memorial senior outside hitter Hannah Johnson has been named the VHSL Class-2 girls all-state volleyball player of the year, and Dragon's coach Lauren Grove is the coach of the year.Full Story
Wilson Memorial senior outside hitter Hannah Johnson has been named the VHSL Class-2 girls all-state volleyball player of the year, and Dragon's coach Lauren Grove is the coach of the year.Full Story
New York Producer Brings Civil Rights Play to Charlottesville High School
New York Producer Brings Civil Rights Play to Charlottesville High School
A New York producer brought his talents and a new production to Charlottesville, in efforts to help the city heal.Full Story
A New York producer brought his talents and a new production to Charlottesville, in efforts to help the city heal.Full Story
Louisa County Woman Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty Charges
Louisa County Woman Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty Charges
The Louisa County woman accused of animal cruelty following a discovery of hundreds of malnourished animals has made a plea deal.Full Story
The Louisa County woman accused of animal cruelty following a discovery of hundreds of malnourished animals has made a plea deal.Full Story
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Full Story