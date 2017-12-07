Wilson High School to Perform Christmas Musical
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 12-08-2017
Albemarle County Police Arrest Home Daycare Center Operator on Child Neglect Charge
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department assisted Albemarle County Child Protective Services with a complaint of alleged child neglect at a home daycare center being operated in the 3400 block of Turnberry Circle.
NBC29 Weather at Noon
William Monroe Girls Top Madison County 47-25
Samantha Brunelle had 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, and the William Monroe girls basketball team beat visiting William Monroe 47-25.
R.E. Lee Football Set to Play for First-Ever State Championship
The Leemen play in the 2A state championship game on Saturday.
Louisa County Football Plays for State Championship on Saturday
The Louisa County HS football team aims for its first state championship Saturday.
Louisa County Woman Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty Charges
The Louisa County woman accused of animal cruelty following a discovery of hundreds of malnourished animals has made a plea deal.
Kroger Hosts Shop to Stop Hunger Competition
People from some of central Virginia's most recognizable businesses got to take part in a little supermarket sweep on Thursday, December 7.
Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards Supplying Food for 2 Restaurants Year-round
Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards in southern Albemarle County is growing more than just grapes on its 41-acre property. Its newly-expanded kitchen garden now directly supplies food year-round for two restaurants in the area.
AHS Students Visit Montpelier to Brainstorm New Monument Design for Charlottesville
The Confederate statue debate prompted a big-name artist and Albemarle County students to join forces, study monuments and then create something to help the Charlottesville community heal.
