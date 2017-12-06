AHS Students Visit Montpelier to Brainstorm New Monument Design for Charlottesville
Wednesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Wednesday's high school basketball highlights.
Louisa County Football Plays for State Championship on Saturday
The Louisa County HS football team aims for its first state championship Saturday.
The Confederate statue debate prompted a big-name artist and Albemarle County students to join forces, study monuments and then create something to help the Charlottesville community heal.
Lee Drama Wins Championship for Play
What started out as an acting lesson at one high school in the Shenandoah Valley, ended with a state championship.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6AM
UVA Children's Hospital Opens Panera Family Room
The University of Virginia Children's Hospital celebrated the grand opening of the new Panera Family Room on Tuesday, December 5.
People Strip Down for 'Santa SPEEDO Run' in Charlottesville for Charity
With less than a month until Santa's big day and in the spirit of giving, some people are raising money by stripping down! It was all part of Tread Happy's second annual "Santa Speedo Run."
Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights
High school basketball scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.
Governor's Task Force Issues Final Report on Unite the Right Rally
A task force created by Governor McAuliffe to review state's response to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville has released its final report and recommendations.
Update: Charlottesville Police Investigate Shooting Along Hardy Drive
Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting in the area of Hardy Drive. Officers tell NBC29 that one man was shot in the leg.
