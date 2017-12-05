Former UVA Officer Freed Following Sentencing in Son's Death
Charlottesville City Council, Police Face Heavy Criticism from Public After Report
Monday night, dozens of people packed inside Charlottesville City Hall to sound off on an independent review into white supremacy events this summer.Full Story
Former UVA Officer Freed Following Sentencing in Son's Death
Donald Short , convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of his son, is walking away a free man. A judge ruled that Short has already completed his jail time.Full Story
Update: Charlottesville Police Investigate Shooting Along Hardy Drive
Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting in the area of Hardy Drive. Officers tell NBC29 that one man was shot in the leg.Full Story
People Strip Down for 'Satna SPEEDO Run' in Charlottesville for Charity
With less than a month until Santa's big day and in the spirit of giving, some people are raising money by stripping down! It was all part of Tread Happy's second annual "Santa Speedo Run."Full Story
Jefferson School Hosts 'Lynching and the Spectacle of Race' Talk
A community dialogues is working on race relations in Charlottesville and Virginia.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Sentences 2 Men in Bolling Ave. Shooting
Two men convicted in connection to a shooting that injured a teenager in downtown Charlottesville earlier in the year are receiving their punishment.Full Story
Softball Team Holds Craft Fair to Raise Funds for Equipment
Monticello High School’s softball team hosted a craft fair on Saturday, December 2, that featured over 30 vendors that set up shop to sell holiday-themed trinkets, clothing, and other items.Full Story
UVA Children's Hospital Opens Panera Family Room
The University of Virginia Children's Hospital celebrated the grand opening of the new Panera Family Room on Tuesday, December 5.Full Story
Stony Point Elementary Students Learn Practical Lessons While Mending Toys
Stony Point Elementary School looks a lot like Santa's workshop as students fix up toys for the holidays.Full Story
