Ronald McDonald House Hosts Gingerbread House Contest
Riverheads, R.E. Lee, and Louisa County Advance to VHSL State Finals
The R.E. Lee, Louisa County, and Riverheads football teams all advanced to the VHSL state finals with victories in their semifinal match-ups on Saturday.
Final Animals Rescued During Hurricane Harvey Ready for Adoption
The final 12 cats and dogs from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Hurricane Harvey rescue are now available to find a new home.
Task Force Working to Aid Animals Following Hoarding Investigation
A new animal resources task force in Louisa County is facing its first major challenge following the rescue of more than 500 animals from a hoarding investigation.
City Council to Hear from Tim Heaphy, Public Regarding August 12 Report
Tim Heaphy is set to formally present his findings to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, December 4. Councilors are preparing to hear feedback from the community, as well as learn about Heaphy’s report in greater detail.
JMRL Director Retires After 20 Years of Leadership
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is honoring its director’s retirement, who has served the community for 20 years. John Halliday has held the position at the library since 1997.
Pastor, Police Discuss Church Safety
NBC29’s Madison Carter sat down with religious leaders, law enforcement, and those who worship in central Virginia to ask them about church safety.
Arc of the Piedmont Hosts Santa Fun Run
More than 500 Santa Clauses raced down Charlottesville's Downtown Mall on Sunday, December 3, to benefit the Arc of the Piedmont.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
Updated: Louisa Co. Sheriff's Office Rescuing Hundreds of Animals from Farm
Hundreds of animals have been rescued from a Louisa County farm in what authorities are describing as an animal neglect case.
Service Dogs Graduate Training, Placed with Clients
Service Dogs of Virginia celebrated the graduation of nine dogs on Saturday with a special moment for trainers, dogs, and their clients.
