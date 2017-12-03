Arc of the Piedmont Hosts Santa Fun Run
Riverheads, R.E. Lee, and Louisa County Advance to VHSL State Finals
The R.E. Lee, Louisa County, and Riverheads football teams all advanced to the VHSL state finals with victories in their semifinal match-ups on Saturday.
Clergy Members Lead Healing Event Following Summer Violence
Christian clergy leaders from across the country gathered on Saturday, December 2, to lead Charlottesville community members in a healing event in the aftermath of the violence on August 12.
The Haven Takes Portraits for Low-Income Families
The Haven is helping people in Charlottesville smile and feel good about themselves. The shelter hosted its eighth annual portrait event on Saturday, December 2.
Updated: Louisa Co. Sheriff's Office Rescuing Hundreds of Animals from Farm
Hundreds of animals have been rescued from a Louisa County farm in what authorities are describing as an animal neglect case.
Service Dogs Graduate Training, Placed with Clients
Service Dogs of Virginia celebrated the graduation of nine dogs on Saturday with a special moment for trainers, dogs, and their clients.
Annual Parade Kicks Off the Holiday Season
A large crowd of families lined the parking lot of the Barracks Road Shopping Center on Saturday, December 2, for the annual Holiday Parade.
JMRL Director Retires After 20 Years of Leadership
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is honoring its director’s retirement, who has served the community for 20 years. John Halliday has held the position at the library since 1997.
Supplies Requested Following Animal Rescue from Louisa Farm
Teams of volunteers in Louisa County are taking care of more than 500 animals following an animal cruelty rescue. Now, they're asking for the public’s help to get the supplies they need to ensure these animals survive.
Friday's HS Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, December 1st.
Updated: Independent Review of Charlottesville Rallies, Protests Released
Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy has released an independent review of the protests and rallies involving white nationalists and supremacists in Charlottesville.
