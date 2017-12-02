Clergy Members Lead Healing Event Following Summer Violence
Riverheads, R.E. Lee, and Louisa County Advance to VHSL State Finals
The R.E. Lee, Louisa County, and Riverheads football teams all advanced to the VHSL state finals with victories in their semifinal match-ups on Saturday.Full Story
Service Dogs Graduate Training, Placed with Clients
Service Dogs of Virginia celebrated the graduation of nine dogs on Saturday with a special moment for trainers, dogs, and their clients.Full Story
Clergy Members Lead Healing Event Following Summer Violence
Christian clergy leaders from across the country gathered on Saturday, December 2, to lead Charlottesville community members in a healing event in the aftermath of the violence on August 12.Full Story
The Haven Takes Portraits for Low-Income Families
The Haven is helping people in Charlottesville smile and feel good about themselves. The shelter hosted its eighth annual portrait event on Saturday, December 2.Full Story
Annual Parade Kicks Off the Holiday Season
A large crowd of families lined the parking lot of the Barracks Road Shopping Center on Saturday, December 2, for the annual Holiday Parade.Full Story
Updated: Louisa Co. Sheriff's Office Rescuing Hundreds of Animals from Farm
Hundreds of animals have been rescued from a Louisa County farm in what authorities are describing as an animal neglect case.Full Story
Supplies Requested Following Animal Rescue from Louisa Farm
Teams of volunteers in Louisa County are taking care of more than 500 animals following an animal cruelty rescue. Now, they're asking for the public’s help to get the supplies they need to ensure these animals survive.Full Story
Softball Team Holds Craft Fair to Raise Funds for Equipment
Monticello High School’s softball team hosted a craft fair on Saturday, December 2, that featured over 30 vendors that set up shop to sell holiday-themed trinkets, clothing, and other items.Full Story
#18 UVa Men's Basketball Tops Lehigh 75-54
The Virginia men's basketball team improved to 8-0 with a 75-54 win over Lehigh on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.Full Story
Updated: Independent Review of Charlottesville Rallies, Protests Released
Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy has released an independent review of the protests and rallies involving white nationalists and supremacists in Charlottesville.Full Story
