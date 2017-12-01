Updated: Independent Review of Charlottesville Rallies, Protests Released
Friday's HS Basketball Scores & Highlights
High School basketball scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Friday, December 1st.Full Story
Supplies Requested Following Animal Rescue from Louisa Farm
Teams of volunteers in Louisa County are taking care of more than 500 animals following an animal cruelty rescue. Now, they're asking for the public’s help to get the supplies they need to ensure these animals survive.Full Story
Updated: Louisa Co. Sheriff's Office Rescuing Hundreds of Animals from Farm
Hundreds of animals have been rescued from a Louisa County farm in what authorities are describing as an animal neglect case.Full Story
Albemarle Co. Elementary Students Building Tiny House Model for Workshop
Some little hands are working to build a tiny house at a school in Albemarle County. The construction project is being taken on by third graders.Full Story
Updated: Independent Review of Charlottesville Rallies, Protests Released
Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy has released an independent review of the protests and rallies involving white nationalists and supremacists in Charlottesville.Full Story
12 Dogs Displaced due to Hurricane Harvey Available for Adoption at CASPCA
Twelve dogs that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey have been medically cleared for adoption and are available at the CASPCA.Full Story
Rekindled Flames Burn More Condos at Wintergreen
A second day of fire sent Wintergreen crews scrambling, and caused more devastation.Full Story
Caught on camera: Amazon driver pooping in street
George Huguely Interrogation Part 2
George Huguely Interrogation Part 2Part two of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Part two of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Full Story
George Huguely Interrogation Tape Part 3
