UVA, Murray High School Students Present Russian Literature Findings at JMRL
Updated: Louisa Co. Sheriff's Office Rescuing Hundreds of Animals from Farm
Hundreds of animals have been rescued from a Louisa County farm in what authorities are describing as an animal neglect case.Full Story
University of Virginia Illuminates Rotunda in 'Lighting of the Lawn'
The University of Virginia is officially ready for Christmas with it's annual "Lighting of the Lawn."Full Story
Alyssa House Gives Families A Place to Stay While Battling Their Child's Illness
Having a child who needs long-term medical care can take a big toll on families both emotionally and financially. The Alyssa house in Charlottesville gives out-of-town families a place to stay while they're fighting to keep their kids alive.Full Story
Albemarle Co. Elementary Students Building Tiny House Model for Workshop
Some little hands are working to build a tiny house at a school in Albemarle County. The construction project is being taken on by third graders.Full Story
Supplies Requested Following Animal Rescue from Louisa Farm
Teams of volunteers in Louisa County are taking care of more than 500 animals following an animal cruelty rescue. Now, they're asking for the public’s help to get the supplies they need to ensure these animals survive.Full Story
Rekindled Flames Burn More Condos at Wintergreen
A second day of fire sent Wintergreen crews scrambling, and caused more devastation.Full Story
Louisa County, Riverheads, and R.E. Lee Preparing for VHSL Football State Semifinals
The R.E. Lee, Riverheads, and Louisa County football teams will all play in the VHSL state semifinals on Saturday.Full Story
Caught on camera: Amazon driver pooping in street
Charlottesville Getting Ready for Holiday Events on Downtown Mall
Charlottesville is getting ready for a day filled with holiday cheer as it prepares for the "Holiday Market" and "Grand Illumination" on the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Charlottesville Area Realtors Expect 2018 to be Seller's Market
Next year could be a great time for home sellers in the Albemarle County area, but a tight one for buyers.Full Story
