McAuliffe: Virginia Students Awarded $140K in Cyber Security Scholarships
Updated: Louisa Co. Sheriff's Office Rescuing Hundreds of Animals from Farm
Hundreds of animals have been rescued from a Louisa County farm in what authorities are describing as an animal neglect case.
University of Virginia Illuminates Rotunda in 'Lighting of the Lawn'
The University of Virginia is officially ready for Christmas with it's annual "Lighting of the Lawn."
George Huguely Interrogation Tape Part 3
Louisa County, Riverheads, and R.E. Lee Preparing for VHSL Football State Semifinals
The R.E. Lee, Riverheads, and Louisa County football teams will all play in the VHSL state semifinals on Saturday.
Court appearance for man arrested in deadly Tampa shootings
A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murder
Charlottesville Getting Ready for Holiday Events on Downtown Mall
Charlottesville is getting ready for a day filled with holiday cheer as it prepares for the "Holiday Market" and "Grand Illumination" on the Downtown Mall.
Charlottesville Area Realtors Expect 2018 to be Seller's Market
Next year could be a great time for home sellers in the Albemarle County area, but a tight one for buyers.
Albemarle Co. Elementary Students Building Tiny House Model for Workshop
Some little hands are working to build a tiny house at a school in Albemarle County. The construction project is being taken on by third graders.
November 30, 2017, 10 PM Forecast
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
