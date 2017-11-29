Sen. Kaine Criticizes Proposed Tax Bill, Asks for Bipartisan Reform
Western Albemarle Boys Top Madison 64-36 in Season Opener
The Western Albemarle boys basketball team won 64-36 at Madison County in its season opener on Wednesday.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Tuesday's high school sports scores and highlights.Full Story
Rekindled Flames Burn More Condos at Wintergreen
A second day of fire sent Wintergreen crews scrambling, and caused more devastation.Full Story
Paddy Foss Named Head Girls Soccer Coach at St. Anne's Belfield
Former UVa soccer player Paddy Foss has been named the head coach of the girls soccer team at St. Anne's-Belfield.Full Story
Steve Szarmach Steps Down as Flucos Head Coach
Steve Szarmach has stepped down after three years as Fluvanna County head coach saying he, "wants to do what's best for the program."Full Story
Wild Bobcat Brought into Wildlife Center on Thanksgiving
While the holiday weekend is winding down, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is still reflecting on its Thanksgiving. A wild bobcat was brought to the center in Waynesboro after she was struck by a car.Full Story
Firefighters Respond to Heavy Fire at Wintergreen Resort
Several condos at Wintergreen Resort are nothing but charred ruins after a fire swept through part of North Ridge. Around 6 p.m. on Monday, November 27, a passerby noticed smoke coming from one of the units and called for help.Full Story
Louisa County, Riverheads, and R.E. Lee Preparing for VHSL Football State Semifinals
The R.E. Lee, Riverheads, and Louisa County football teams will all play in the VHSL state semifinals on Saturday.Full Story
3 UVA Students Found Guilty for Trespassing During Bicentennial
Three University of Virginia students were found guilty on Tuesday, November 28, for their actions that interrupted the university's bicentennial celebration.Full Story
Hannah Graham's Parents Make Case to Expand DNA Collection to Catch Criminals
The parents of a murdered University of Virginia student are lobbying state lawmakers to expand DNA collection to catch offenders of serious misdemeanor crimes before they strike again.Full Story
