LOCKN' Festival Donates More Than $30K to Charities
Tuesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Tuesday's high school sports scores and highlights.
Firefighters Respond to Heavy Fire at Wintergreen Resort
Several condos at Wintergreen Resort are nothing but charred ruins after a fire swept through part of North Ridge. Around 6 p.m. on Monday, November 27, a passerby noticed smoke coming from one of the units and called for help.
UVA Holds Demo for LiveSafe App to Improve Students' Safety
The University of Virginia is discussing how to ramp up safety following the summer's violent events. On Tuesday, November 28, UVA hosted a discussion with students to see what it can do better to help students feel safer.
3 UVA Students Found Guilty for Trespassing During Bicentennial
Three University of Virginia students were found guilty on Tuesday, November 28, for their actions that interrupted the university's bicentennial celebration.
Wild Bobcat Brought into Wildlife Center on Thanksgiving
While the holiday weekend is winding down, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is still reflecting on its Thanksgiving. A wild bobcat was brought to the center in Waynesboro after she was struck by a car.
LOCKN' Festival Donates More Than $30K to Charities
LOCKN' Festival organizers have donated more than $30,000 to local and national charities.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Welcome to Motherhood Support Group
Welcome to Motherhood is a support group that meets twice a month at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. It's a safe space for new moms to connect.
Charlottesville Judge Sentences 2 Men in Bolling Ave. Shooting
Two men convicted in connection to a shooting that injured a teenager in downtown Charlottesville earlier in the year are receiving their punishment.
UVA Center for Politics Holds Seminar for High School Students
High school students from all across the state are figuring out how to keep civility in politics. They spent the day at the University of Virginia for a one-of-a-kind political workshop.
Charlottesville City Schools Request Community's Input to Address Overcapacity
Charlottesville City Schools are trying to prepare for the future. Right now, every school is at functional capacity and growth is anticipated in the years to come.
