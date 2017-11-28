UVA Center for Politics Holds Seminar for High School Students
Most Popular Videos
Tuesday's High School Basketball Highlights
Tuesday's high school sports scores and highlights.
UVA Holds Demo for LiveSafe App to Improve Students' Safety
The University of Virginia is discussing how to ramp up safety following the summer’s violent events. On Tuesday, November 28, UVA hosted a discussion with students to see what it can do better to help students feel safer.
Firefighters Respond to Heavy Fire at Wintergreen Resort
Several condos at Wintergreen Resort are nothing but charred ruins after a fire swept through part of North Ridge. Around 6 p.m. on Monday, November 27, a passerby noticed smoke coming from one of the units and called for help.
3 UVA Students Found Guilty for Trespassing During Bicentennial
Three University of Virginia students were found guilty on Tuesday, November 28, for their actions that interrupted the university's bicentennial celebration.
Wild Bobcat Brought into Wildlife Center on Thanksgiving
While the holiday weekend is winding down, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is still reflecting on its Thanksgiving. A wild bobcat was brought to the center in Waynesboro after she was struck by a car.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Welcome to Motherhood Support Group
Welcome to Motherhood is a support group that meets twice a month at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. It's a safe space for new moms to connect.
Morven Food Lab Honoring First Lady McAuliffe
Students at the University of Virginia are honoring the work of the commonwealth’s outgoing first lady, Dorothy McAuliffe.
Journalist Shaun King Discusses Racial Injustice at Paramount Theater
A journalist and activist is in Charlottesville to discuss racial and social injustice at the Paramount Theater on Monday, November 27. Monday night’s discussion is called "Civil Rights Today: The New Civil Rights Movement.”
High school students from all across the state are figuring out how to keep civility in politics. They spent the day at the University of Virginia for a one-of-a-kind political workshop.
