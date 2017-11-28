Morven Food Lab Honoring First Lady McAuliffe
Wild Bobcat Brought into Wildlife Center on Thanksgiving
While the holiday weekend is winding down, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is still reflecting on its Thanksgiving. A wild bobcat was brought to the center in Waynesboro after she was struck by a car.Full Story
UVA Basketball Postgame Reaction from Win over Wisconsin
Postgame reaction from Virginia's 49-37 win over Wisconsin.Full Story
Redistricting Advisory Committee Chooses School Overcrowding Solution
The Redistricting Advisory Committee has chosen its final recommendation on what to do with Greer, Woodbrook, and Agnor-Hurt elementary schools.Full Story
Journalist Shaun King Discusses Racial Injustice at Paramount Theater
A journalist and activist is in Charlottesville to discuss racial and social injustice at the Paramount Theater on Monday, November 27. Monday night’s discussion is called "Civil Rights Today: The New Civil Rights Movement.”Full Story
Charlottesville Community Reacts to UVA White Student Union Facebook Group
Some people in Charlottesville are coming forward upset about a Facebook group claiming to be a new White Student Union at the University of Virginia.Full Story
Protest Held Outside 5th District Congressman Garrett's Albemarle County Office
Members of Indivisible Charlottesville protested outside 5th District Congressman Garrett’s office in Albemarle County Monday, expressing frustration with his support for the GOP tax reform bill.Full Story
Christmas decorations at the White House
Plow and Hearth Handles Influx of Cyber Monday Sales
A business with a major online presence is handling a flurry of Cyber Monday orders. Plow and Hearth's retails stores get busy around the holidays. But inside its warehouse off Route 29, things are hopping.Full Story
Waynesboro City Council to Hear from Public on Proposal Regarding Medical Care Billing
First responders in Waynesboro want to be able to charge patients for the life-saving medical care they provide. On Monday, City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposal that will allow them to bill for more than just an ambulance ride to the hospital.Full Story
Woman Wins Arts Fund Award for Promoting Music Exploration
The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund Honored its 2017 Arts Award recipient on Monday, November 27. Organizers honored Cathy Bollinger for [romoting music exploration in the Charlottesville and Albemarle area.Full Story
