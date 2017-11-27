Journalist Shaun King Discusses Racial Injustice at Paramount Theater
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Redistricting Advisory Committee Chooses School Overcrowding Solution
Redistricting Advisory Committee Chooses School Overcrowding Solution
The Redistricting Advisory Committee has chosen its final recommendation on what to do with Greer, Woodbrook, and Agnor-Hurt elementary schools.Full Story
The Redistricting Advisory Committee has chosen its final recommendation on what to do with Greer, Woodbrook, and Agnor-Hurt elementary schools.Full Story
UVA Basketball Postgame Reaction from Win over Wisconsin
UVA Basketball Postgame Reaction from Win over Wisconsin
Postgame reaction from Virginia's 49-37 win over Wisconsin.Full Story
Postgame reaction from Virginia's 49-37 win over Wisconsin.Full Story
Wild Bobcat Brought into Wildlife Center on Thanksgiving
Wild Bobcat Brought into Wildlife Center on Thanksgiving
While the holiday weekend is winding down, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is still reflecting on its Thanksgiving. A wild bobcat was brought to the center in Waynesboro after she was struck by a car.Full Story
While the holiday weekend is winding down, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is still reflecting on its Thanksgiving. A wild bobcat was brought to the center in Waynesboro after she was struck by a car.Full Story
Charlottesville Community Reacts to UVA White Student Union Facebook Group
Charlottesville Community Reacts to UVA White Student Union Facebook Group
Some people in Charlottesville are coming forward upset about a Facebook group claiming to be a new White Student Union at the University of Virginia.Full Story
Some people in Charlottesville are coming forward upset about a Facebook group claiming to be a new White Student Union at the University of Virginia.Full Story
Protest Held Outside 5th District Congressman Garrett's Albemarle County Office
Protest Held Outside 5th District Congressman Garrett's Albemarle County Office
Members of Indivisible Charlottesville protested outside 5th District Congressman Garrett’s office in Albemarle County Monday, expressing frustration with his support for the GOP tax reform bill.Full Story
Members of Indivisible Charlottesville protested outside 5th District Congressman Garrett’s office in Albemarle County Monday, expressing frustration with his support for the GOP tax reform bill.Full Story
Journalist Shaun King Discusses Racial Injustice at Paramount Theater
Journalist Shaun King Discusses Racial Injustice at Paramount Theater
A journalist and activist is in Charlottesville to discuss racial and social injustice at the Paramount Theater on Monday, November 27. Monday night’s discussion is called "Civil Rights Today: The New Civil Rights Movement.”Full Story
A journalist and activist is in Charlottesville to discuss racial and social injustice at the Paramount Theater on Monday, November 27. Monday night’s discussion is called "Civil Rights Today: The New Civil Rights Movement.”Full Story
Waynesboro City Council to Hear from Public on Proposal Regarding Medical Care Billing
Waynesboro City Council to Hear from Public on Proposal Regarding Medical Care Billing
First responders in Waynesboro want to be able to charge patients for the life-saving medical care they provide. On Monday, City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposal that will allow them to bill for more than just an ambulance ride to the hospital.Full Story
First responders in Waynesboro want to be able to charge patients for the life-saving medical care they provide. On Monday, City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposal that will allow them to bill for more than just an ambulance ride to the hospital.Full Story
UVA House Call: Dr. Armin Harandi on Knee Osteoarthritis
UVA House Call: Dr. Armin Harandi on Knee Osteoarthritis
Dr. Armin Harandi joins us to discuss knee osteoarthritis and treatment offices.Full Story
Dr. Armin Harandi joins us to discuss knee osteoarthritis and treatment offices.Full Story
First lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
First lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsFull Story
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsFull Story
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Full Story