Quantcast

Waynesboro City Council to Hear from Public on Proposal Regarding Medical Care Billing

Posted: Updated:
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

First responders in Waynesboro want to be able to charge patients for the life-saving medical care they provide. On Monday, City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposal that will allow them to bill for more than just an ambulance ride to the hospital.