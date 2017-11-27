Plow and Hearth Handles Influx of Cyber Monday Sales
-
Redistricting Advisory Committee Chooses School Overcrowding Solution
The Redistricting Advisory Committee has chosen its final recommendation on what to do with Greer, Woodbrook, and Agnor-Hurt elementary schools.
-
UVA Basketball Postgame Reaction from Win over Wisconsin
Postgame reaction from Virginia's 49-37 win over Wisconsin.
-
Wild Bobcat Brought into Wildlife Center on Thanksgiving
While the holiday weekend is winding down, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is still reflecting on its Thanksgiving. A wild bobcat was brought to the center in Waynesboro after she was struck by a car.
-
Charlottesville Community Reacts to UVA White Student Union Facebook Group
Some people in Charlottesville are coming forward upset about a Facebook group claiming to be a new White Student Union at the University of Virginia.
-
Protest Held Outside 5th District Congressman Garrett's Albemarle County Office
Members of Indivisible Charlottesville protested outside 5th District Congressman Garrett’s office in Albemarle County Monday, expressing frustration with his support for the GOP tax reform bill.
-
Journalist Shaun King Discusses Racial Injustice at Paramount Theater
A journalist and activist is in Charlottesville to discuss racial and social injustice at the Paramount Theater on Monday, November 27. Monday night’s discussion is called "Civil Rights Today: The New Civil Rights Movement.”
-
Waynesboro City Council to Hear from Public on Proposal Regarding Medical Care Billing
First responders in Waynesboro want to be able to charge patients for the life-saving medical care they provide. On Monday, City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposal that will allow them to bill for more than just an ambulance ride to the hospital.
-
UVA House Call: Dr. Armin Harandi on Knee Osteoarthritis
Dr. Armin Harandi joins us to discuss knee osteoarthritis and treatment offices.
-
First lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standards
-
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.
-