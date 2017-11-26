Wild Bobcat Brought into Wildlife Center on Thanksgiving
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Wild Bobcat Brought into Wildlife Center on Thanksgiving
Wild Bobcat Brought into Wildlife Center on Thanksgiving
While the holiday weekend is winding down, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is still reflecting on its Thanksgiving. A wild bobcat was brought to the center in Waynesboro after she was struck by a car.Full Story
While the holiday weekend is winding down, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is still reflecting on its Thanksgiving. A wild bobcat was brought to the center in Waynesboro after she was struck by a car.Full Story
Virginia Travelers Discuss Drive Home Following Thanksgiving
Virginia Travelers Discuss Drive Home Following Thanksgiving
If you're expecting friends or family back in town on Sunday night, give them some extra time to make it back with all the post-Thanksgiving traffic.Full Story
If you're expecting friends or family back in town on Sunday night, give them some extra time to make it back with all the post-Thanksgiving traffic.Full Story
Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Greene County
Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Greene County
Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours overnight in near freezing temperatures. The call was responded to around 2:20 a.m. on November 25, for a house fire on Greenwood Farms Road in the eastern section of Greene County.Full Story
Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours overnight in near freezing temperatures. The call was responded to around 2:20 a.m. on November 25, for a house fire on Greenwood Farms Road in the eastern section of Greene County.Full Story
First woman with down syndrome competes in Miss USA state pageant
First woman with down syndrome competes in Miss USA state pageant
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10PM
Albemarle Police Respond to Recent Breaking and Entering Incidents
Albemarle Police Respond to Recent Breaking and Entering Incidents
An Albemarle County neighborhood is the target of at least four burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday.Full Story
An Albemarle County neighborhood is the target of at least four burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday.Full Story
Charlottesville Bakers Make Cookies for Area Causes
Charlottesville Bakers Make Cookies for Area Causes
A group of Charlottesville bakers is putting on a cookie sale to benefit others in the community. Twenty bakers have teamed up to bake, decorate, and sell 32 varieties of cookies for a cause.Full Story
A group of Charlottesville bakers is putting on a cookie sale to benefit others in the community. Twenty bakers have teamed up to bake, decorate, and sell 32 varieties of cookies for a cause.Full Story
Former Student Accuses UVA Professor of Sexual Harassment
Former Student Accuses UVA Professor of Sexual Harassment
A University of Virginia graduate has filed a sexual harassment complaint against a professor.Full Story
A University of Virginia graduate has filed a sexual harassment complaint against a professor.Full Story
Kiwanis Club Sells Christmas Trees to Benefit Community Organizations
Kiwanis Club Sells Christmas Trees to Benefit Community Organizations
A Charlottesville group is selling Christmas trees to benefit organizations within the community. The Kiwanis Club set up shop at the Seminole Square Shopping Center on November 26 to kick off its annual tree sale.Full Story
A Charlottesville group is selling Christmas trees to benefit organizations within the community. The Kiwanis Club set up shop at the Seminole Square Shopping Center on November 26 to kick off its annual tree sale.Full Story
Tailgaters Prepare for UVA V. Virginia Tech Football Game
Tailgaters Prepare for UVA V. Virginia Tech Football Game
Tons of tailgaters are getting ready to pour into the stadium in just a little bit as the hometown Wahoos get set to battle the 25th-ranked Hokies for the Commonwealth Cup.Full Story
Tons of tailgaters are getting ready to pour into the stadium in just a little bit as the hometown Wahoos get set to battle the 25th-ranked Hokies for the Commonwealth Cup.Full Story