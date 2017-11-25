Charlottesville Stores See Increase in Shoppers on Small Business Saturday
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
High School Football State Quarterfinal Highlights
High School Football State Quarterfinal Highlights
The Louisa County, Riverheads, and R.E. Lee football teams all earned wins in the VHSL state quarterfinals on Friday night.Full Story
The Louisa County, Riverheads, and R.E. Lee football teams all earned wins in the VHSL state quarterfinals on Friday night.Full Story
UVA Football Loses 14th Straight to Virginia Tech 10-0
UVA Football Loses 14th Straight to Virginia Tech 10-0
'Hoos fall to Hokies 10-0 on Senior Night at Scott Stadium.Full Story
'Hoos fall to Hokies 10-0 on Senior Night at Scott Stadium.Full Story
Former Student Accuses UVA Professor of Sexual Harassment
Former Student Accuses UVA Professor of Sexual Harassment
A University of Virginia graduate has filed a sexual harassment complaint against a professor.Full Story
A University of Virginia graduate has filed a sexual harassment complaint against a professor.Full Story
Orange County Poinsettia Growers Provide Over 1 Million Plants
Orange County Poinsettia Growers Provide Over 1 Million Plants
One of the country's largest poinsettia growers is entering its busiest days of the year. And it's right in Orange County, but you may have never heard of it. American Color Incorporated grows 1.3 million poinsettias every year.Full Story
One of the country's largest poinsettia growers is entering its busiest days of the year. And it's right in Orange County, but you may have never heard of it. American Color Incorporated grows 1.3 million poinsettias every year.Full Story
"Buy Nothing Day" Offers Alternative Outlook for Holiday Season
"Buy Nothing Day" Offers Alternative Outlook for Holiday Season
Some people are saving money on November 24, and are instead taking part in an unconventional Black Friday event. Charlottesville Community Bikes hosted "Buy Nothing Day" to give people a different conception of the big shopping day.Full Story
Some people are saving money on November 24, and are instead taking part in an unconventional Black Friday event. Charlottesville Community Bikes hosted "Buy Nothing Day" to give people a different conception of the big shopping day.Full Story
Charlottesville Store Readies for Black Friday
Charlottesville Store Readies for Black Friday
NBC29's Madison Carter takes a look at how Black Friday affects local businesses in central Virginia.Full Story
NBC29's Madison Carter takes a look at how Black Friday affects local businesses in central Virginia.Full Story
Tailgaters Prepare for UVA V. Virginia Tech Football Game
Tailgaters Prepare for UVA V. Virginia Tech Football Game
Tons of tailgaters are getting ready to pour into the stadium in just a little bit as the hometown Wahoos get set to battle the 25th-ranked Hokies for the Commonwealth Cup.Full Story
Tons of tailgaters are getting ready to pour into the stadium in just a little bit as the hometown Wahoos get set to battle the 25th-ranked Hokies for the Commonwealth Cup.Full Story
Charlottesville Stores Gear Up for Small Business Saturday
Charlottesville Stores Gear Up for Small Business Saturday
Many stores are now starting to prepare for Small Business Saturday. It’s an effort that encourages shoppers to buy from local stores over the weekend.Full Story
Many stores are now starting to prepare for Small Business Saturday. It’s an effort that encourages shoppers to buy from local stores over the weekend.Full Story
Few Crowds Take Advantage of Early Black Friday Deals in Albemarle Co.
Few Crowds Take Advantage of Early Black Friday Deals in Albemarle Co.
Most people in the Charlottesville area weren't lining up early for Black Friday sales, but some took advantage of the early hours to keep traditions alive and knock out their holiday shopping.Full Story
Most people in the Charlottesville area weren't lining up early for Black Friday sales, but some took advantage of the early hours to keep traditions alive and knock out their holiday shopping.Full Story
Louisa Football Plays for Region Championship Friday
Louisa Football Plays for Region Championship Friday
Louisa plays for a region championship Friday.Full Story
Louisa plays for a region championship Friday.Full Story