Orange County Poinsettia Growers Provide Over 1 Million Plants

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

One of the country's largest poinsettia growers is entering its busiest days of the year. And it's right in Orange County, but you may have never heard of it. American Color Incorporated grows 1.3 million poinsettias every year. 