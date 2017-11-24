Tailgaters Prepare for UVA V. Virginia Tech Football Game
Most Popular Videos
-
Albemarle County Church Holds Decade's Old Thanksgiving Tradition
Hundreds of people gathered at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick for the blessing of the hounds. The Thanksgiving tradition goes back nearly 90 years.
-
Some Shoppers Line Up Early for Deals at Charlottesville-Area Stores
While stores like Best Buy and Kohls opened at 5 p.m. Thursday, some people in Charlottesville started lining up in front of the buildings as early as 9 a.m.
-
Beta Bridge Painted Ahead of UVA Game Against Virginia Tech
The Cavaliers will be going up against the Hokies for the Commonwealth Clash. Most students are out of town for the holiday, but the dedicated UVA fans are expected at Scott Stadium.
-
Charlottesville Firefighters Gather for Thanksgiving
Charlottesville firefighters on duty Thanksgiving Day find a little time to enjoy a holiday meal with one another.
-
Few Crowds Take Advantage of Early Black Friday Deals in Albemarle Co.
Most people in the Charlottesville area weren't lining up early for Black Friday sales, but some took advantage of the early hours to keep traditions alive and knock out their holiday shopping.
-
Hundreds Take Part in Annual Albemarle County Turkey Trot
More than 1,000 people kicked off their Thanksgiving by running for a good cause in Albemarle County. Walkers and runners of all ages took part in the 36th Annual Boar's Head Turkey Trot.
-
Three Notch'd Opens Charlottesville's First Sour Beer House
Three Notch'd is opening Charlottesville's very first sour house. The business is taking root in the old brewery location off Grady Avenue with 12 new beers.
-
Charlottesville Salvation Army Holds Annual Thanksgiving Lunch
Dozens of community members gathered at Charlottesville’s Salvation Army to celebrate Thanksgiving together.
-
Orange County Poinsettia Growers Provide Over 1 Million Plants
One of the country's largest poinsettia growers is entering its busiest days of the year. And it's right in Orange County, but you may have never heard of it. American Color Incorporated grows 1.3 million poinsettias every year.
-
Louisa Football Plays for Region Championship Friday
Louisa plays for a region championship Friday.
-