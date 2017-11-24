Few Crowds Take Advantage of Early Black Friday Deals in Albemarle Co.
Albemarle County Church Holds Decade's Old Thanksgiving Tradition
Hundreds of people gathered at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick for the blessing of the hounds. The Thanksgiving tradition goes back nearly 90 years.Full Story
Some Shoppers Line Up Early for Deals at Charlottesville-Area Stores
While stores like Best Buy and Kohls opened at 5 p.m. Thursday, some people in Charlottesville started lining up in front of the buildings as early as 9 a.m.Full Story
Beta Bridge Painted Ahead of UVA Game Against Virginia Tech
The Cavaliers will be going up against the Hokies for the Commonwealth Clash. Most students are out of town for the holiday, but the dedicated UVA fans are expected at Scott Stadium.Full Story
Charlottesville Firefighters Gather for Thanksgiving
Charlottesville firefighters on duty Thanksgiving Day find a little time to enjoy a holiday meal with one another.Full Story
Hundreds Take Part in Annual Albemarle County Turkey Trot
More than 1,000 people kicked off their Thanksgiving by running for a good cause in Albemarle County. Walkers and runners of all ages took part in the 36th Annual Boar's Head Turkey Trot.Full Story
Charlottesville Salvation Army Holds Annual Thanksgiving Lunch
Dozens of community members gathered at Charlottesville’s Salvation Army to celebrate Thanksgiving together.Full Story
Quin Blanding & Micah Kiser Prepare for Final Game at Scott Stadium
UVa safety Quin Blanding and linebacker Micah Kiser will play a game at Scott Stadium for the final time on Friday night, as the Cavaliers take on Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash.Full Story
12 Dogs Displaced due to Hurricane Harvey Available for Adoption at CASPCA
Twelve dogs that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey have been medically cleared for adoption and are available at the CASPCA.Full Story
Three Notch'd Opens Charlottesville's First Sour Beer House
Three Notch'd is opening Charlottesville's very first sour house. The business is taking root in the old brewery location off Grady Avenue with 12 new beers.Full Story
Charlottesville Doctor Expresses Concern About Future of Healthcare Insurance
As the uncertainty surrounding federal healthcare laws lingers, a Charlottesville doctor is opening up about his concerns for his practice.Full Story
