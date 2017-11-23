Some Shoppers Line Up Early for Deals at Charlottesville-Area Stores
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Albemarle County Church Holds Decade's Old Thanksgiving Tradition
Albemarle County Church Holds Decade's Old Thanksgiving Tradition
Hundreds of people gathered at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick for the blessing of the hounds. The Thanksgiving tradition goes back nearly 90 years.Full Story
Hundreds of people gathered at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick for the blessing of the hounds. The Thanksgiving tradition goes back nearly 90 years.Full Story
Charlottesville Firefighters Gather for Thanksgiving
Charlottesville Firefighters Gather for Thanksgiving
Charlottesville firefighters on duty Thanksgiving Day find a little time to enjoy a holiday meal with one another.Full Story
Charlottesville firefighters on duty Thanksgiving Day find a little time to enjoy a holiday meal with one another.Full Story
Some Shoppers Line Up Early for Deals at Charlottesville-Area Stores
Some Shoppers Line Up Early for Deals at Charlottesville-Area Stores
While stores like Best Buy and Kohls opened at 5 p.m. Thursday, some people in Charlottesville started lining up in front of the buildings as early as 9 a.m.Full Story
While stores like Best Buy and Kohls opened at 5 p.m. Thursday, some people in Charlottesville started lining up in front of the buildings as early as 9 a.m.Full Story
Louisa Football Plays for Region Championship Friday
Louisa Football Plays for Region Championship Friday
Louisa plays for a region championship Friday.Full Story
Louisa plays for a region championship Friday.Full Story
Charlottesville Salvation Army Holds Annual Thanksgiving Lunch
Charlottesville Salvation Army Holds Annual Thanksgiving Lunch
Dozens of community members gathered at Charlottesville’s Salvation Army to celebrate Thanksgiving together.Full Story
Dozens of community members gathered at Charlottesville’s Salvation Army to celebrate Thanksgiving together.Full Story
12 Dogs Displaced due to Hurricane Harvey Available for Adoption at CASPCA
12 Dogs Displaced due to Hurricane Harvey Available for Adoption at CASPCA
Twelve dogs that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey have been medically cleared for adoption and are available at the CASPCA.Full Story
Twelve dogs that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey have been medically cleared for adoption and are available at the CASPCA.Full Story
Charlottesville Fire Department Purchases First Ambulance in 50 Years
Charlottesville Fire Department Purchases First Ambulance in 50 Years
The Charlottesville Fire Department is in the process of purchasing its first ambulance in more than 50 years. The addition to the department's fleet will help meet a growing demand to provide around-the-clock medical services in the city.Full Story
The Charlottesville Fire Department is in the process of purchasing its first ambulance in more than 50 years. The addition to the department's fleet will help meet a growing demand to provide around-the-clock medical services in the city.Full Story
Trail in Crozet Opens to Commemorate Man Killed in Drunk Driving Accident
Trail in Crozet Opens to Commemorate Man Killed in Drunk Driving Accident
A new trail is open in Crozet in memory of a man who was killed by a drunk driver seven years ago. Thirty-one-year-old Dan Neumeister died in that crash in Earlysville.Full Story
A new trail is open in Crozet in memory of a man who was killed by a drunk driver seven years ago. Thirty-one-year-old Dan Neumeister died in that crash in Earlysville.Full Story
Charlottesville Organizations Partner to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals
Charlottesville Organizations Partner to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals
People in the Charlottesville area are getting in the giving spirit early by providing food for Thanksgiving. Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlottesville partnered with 40 organizations to hold its sixth annual community feast.Full Story
People in the Charlottesville area are getting in the giving spirit early by providing food for Thanksgiving. Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlottesville partnered with 40 organizations to hold its sixth annual community feast.Full Story
Anytime Fitness Pledges Money for Meals in Exchange for Workout Photos
Anytime Fitness Pledges Money for Meals in Exchange for Workout Photos
A gym in Waynesboro is donating meals to feed hungry families in exchange for people working out. Anytime Fitness is pledging $1 or one meal for every workout photo posted from the area that uses the hashtag "burn the turkey."Full Story
A gym in Waynesboro is donating meals to feed hungry families in exchange for people working out. Anytime Fitness is pledging $1 or one meal for every workout photo posted from the area that uses the hashtag "burn the turkey."Full Story