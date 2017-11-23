Albemarle County Church Holds Decade's Old Thanksgiving Tradition
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Three Notch'd Opens Charlottesville's First Sour Beer House
Three Notch'd Opens Charlottesville's First Sour Beer House
Three Notch'd is opening Charlottesville's very first sour house. The business is taking root in the old brewery location off Grady Avenue with 12 new beers.Full Story
Three Notch'd is opening Charlottesville's very first sour house. The business is taking root in the old brewery location off Grady Avenue with 12 new beers.Full Story
Senior QB Jayden Williams Leading R.E. Lee Playoff Run
Senior QB Jayden Williams Leading R.E. Lee Playoff Run
Senior quarterback Jayden Williams accounted for six touchdowns last week for the Leemen, and Williams has R.E. Lee in the region finals for the second time in the last three years.Full Story
Senior quarterback Jayden Williams accounted for six touchdowns last week for the Leemen, and Williams has R.E. Lee in the region finals for the second time in the last three years.Full Story
Charlottesville Doctor Expresses Concern About Future of Healthcare Insurance
Charlottesville Doctor Expresses Concern About Future of Healthcare Insurance
As the uncertainty surrounding federal healthcare laws lingers, a Charlottesville doctor is opening up about his concerns for his practice.Full Story
As the uncertainty surrounding federal healthcare laws lingers, a Charlottesville doctor is opening up about his concerns for his practice.Full Story
Louisa Football Plays for Region Championship Friday
Louisa Football Plays for Region Championship Friday
Louisa plays for a region championship Friday.Full Story
Louisa plays for a region championship Friday.Full Story
Charlottesville Nonprofit Reacts to Government Decision Regarding Haiti
Charlottesville Nonprofit Reacts to Government Decision Regarding Haiti
More than 50,000 Haitians legally living and working in the United States will soon be forced out of the country. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced it’s revoking Haiti's Temporary Protected Status effective July 2019.Full Story
More than 50,000 Haitians legally living and working in the United States will soon be forced out of the country. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced it’s revoking Haiti's Temporary Protected Status effective July 2019.Full Story
Charlottesville Firefighters Gather for Thanksgiving
Charlottesville Firefighters Gather for Thanksgiving
Charlottesville firefighters on duty Thanksgiving Day find a little time to enjoy a holiday meal with one another.Full Story
Charlottesville firefighters on duty Thanksgiving Day find a little time to enjoy a holiday meal with one another.Full Story
Johnson Elementary School Students Get Published in New York Times
Johnson Elementary School Students Get Published in New York Times
Students at Johnson Elementary School in Charlottesville have a special reason to be proud this week. A fourth grade class was visited by the New York Times Kids Section back in October.Full Story
Students at Johnson Elementary School in Charlottesville have a special reason to be proud this week. A fourth grade class was visited by the New York Times Kids Section back in October.Full Story
12 Dogs Displaced due to Hurricane Harvey Available for Adoption at CASPCA
12 Dogs Displaced due to Hurricane Harvey Available for Adoption at CASPCA
Twelve dogs that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey have been medically cleared for adoption and are available at the CASPCA.Full Story
Twelve dogs that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey have been medically cleared for adoption and are available at the CASPCA.Full Story
Albemarle County Church Holds Decade's Old Thanksgiving Tradition
Albemarle County Church Holds Decade's Old Thanksgiving Tradition
Hundreds of people gathered at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick for the blessing of the hounds. The Thanksgiving tradition goes back nearly 90 years.Full Story
Hundreds of people gathered at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick for the blessing of the hounds. The Thanksgiving tradition goes back nearly 90 years.Full Story
Lake Monticello Neighbors Again Raise Concerns Over Water Utility
Lake Monticello Neighbors Again Raise Concerns Over Water Utility
Some people who live at Lake Monticello are fed up with their water utility company. Several residents claim Aqua Virginia has turned off their water several times because pipes keep breaking.Full Story
Some people who live at Lake Monticello are fed up with their water utility company. Several residents claim Aqua Virginia has turned off their water several times because pipes keep breaking.Full Story