Quantcast

Hundreds Take Part in Annual Albemarle County Turkey Trot

Posted: Updated:
Edited by John Early
Connect
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

More than 1,000 people kicked off their Thanksgiving by running for a good cause in Albemarle County. Walkers and runners of all ages took part in the 36th Annual Boar's Head Turkey Trot.