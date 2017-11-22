People in Charlottesville Discuss Favorite Thanksgiving Dishes
Most Popular Videos
-
Yarn Sale to Benefit UVA Children's Hospital
University Baptist Church in Charlottesville is selling yarn to honor a former congregation member and benefit the UVA Children’s Hospital.
-
Oregon Artist Creates 'Human Nest' for People to Heal from Trauma
An artist from Portland, Oregon is building something in Charlottesville that she says will help people heal from trauma from Aug. 12.
-
Rutherford Institute Taking Up Albemarle County Case in U.S. Supreme Court
The Rutherford Institute is getting involved in a 2013 case out of Albemarle County that has made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
-