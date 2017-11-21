William Perry Elementary School Students Celebrate Thanksgiving
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Louisa Football Plays for Region Championship Friday
Louisa Football Plays for Region Championship Friday
Louisa plays for a region championship Friday.Full Story
Louisa plays for a region championship Friday.Full Story
William Perry Elementary School Students Celebrate Thanksgiving
William Perry Elementary School Students Celebrate Thanksgiving
Students in Waynesboro celebrated Thanksgiving before breaking for the holiday on Tuesday, November 21. At William Perry Elementary School, kindergarteners adorned with festive headwear took to the stage.Full Story
Students in Waynesboro celebrated Thanksgiving before breaking for the holiday on Tuesday, November 21. At William Perry Elementary School, kindergarteners adorned with festive headwear took to the stage.Full Story
Lake Monticello Neighbors Again Raise Concerns Over Water Utility
Lake Monticello Neighbors Again Raise Concerns Over Water Utility
Some people who live at Lake Monticello are fed up with their water utility company. Several residents claim Aqua Virginia has turned off their water several times because pipes keep breaking.Full Story
Some people who live at Lake Monticello are fed up with their water utility company. Several residents claim Aqua Virginia has turned off their water several times because pipes keep breaking.Full Story
'Coexist' Light Display Sparks Controversy in Staunton
'Coexist' Light Display Sparks Controversy in Staunton
A display in Staunton's traditional holiday lights show is dark on Tuesday, November 21, following complaints of its political motivation. Organizers of the Celebration of Holiday Lights pulled the plug on the display on its first night.Full Story
A display in Staunton's traditional holiday lights show is dark on Tuesday, November 21, following complaints of its political motivation. Organizers of the Celebration of Holiday Lights pulled the plug on the display on its first night.Full Story
Johnson Elementary School Students Get Published in New York Times
Johnson Elementary School Students Get Published in New York Times
Students at Johnson Elementary School in Charlottesville have a special reason to be proud this week. A fourth grade class was visited by the New York Times Kids Section back in October.Full Story
Students at Johnson Elementary School in Charlottesville have a special reason to be proud this week. A fourth grade class was visited by the New York Times Kids Section back in October.Full Story
12 Dogs Displaced due to Hurricane Harvey Available for Adoption at CASPCA
12 Dogs Displaced due to Hurricane Harvey Available for Adoption at CASPCA
Twelve dogs that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey have been medically cleared for adoption and are available at the CASPCA.Full Story
Twelve dogs that were displaced by Hurricane Harvey have been medically cleared for adoption and are available at the CASPCA.Full Story
Virginia Beats Hampton 66-62 to Snap Losing Skid
Virginia Beats Hampton 66-62 to Snap Losing Skid
The Virginia women’s basketball team (2-3) picked up a 66-62 victory over Hampton (1-2) on Tuesday (Nov. 21) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.Full Story
The Virginia women’s basketball team (2-3) picked up a 66-62 victory over Hampton (1-2) on Tuesday (Nov. 21) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.Full Story
Proposal Considers Transforming Historic Building into Communal Space
Proposal Considers Transforming Historic Building into Communal Space
Plans to transform a historic milk processing plant are coming under a microscope. The building on Preston Avenue, called Dairy Central, would offer office space and a food hall.Full Story
Plans to transform a historic milk processing plant are coming under a microscope. The building on Preston Avenue, called Dairy Central, would offer office space and a food hall.Full Story
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Kicks Off Annual Holiday Food Drive
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Kicks Off Annual Holiday Food Drive
Saturday, November 18, marked the kickoff for the annual holiday food drive to help people in need enjoy a hearty holiday meal. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank provided more than 30,000 meals last year.Full Story
Saturday, November 18, marked the kickoff for the annual holiday food drive to help people in need enjoy a hearty holiday meal. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank provided more than 30,000 meals last year.Full Story
Louisa County High School Students Give Care Packages to Military Members
Louisa County High School Students Give Care Packages to Military Members
The holidays can be a difficult time for military members who can't come home to celebrate with loved ones. Students are giving letters and care packages to all of them as a way to say "thank you."Full Story
The holidays can be a difficult time for military members who can't come home to celebrate with loved ones. Students are giving letters and care packages to all of them as a way to say "thank you."Full Story