City Council Adopts 2 Bills in Response to Summer Events
Ken Staples of Staples Barber Shop Passes Away
An iconic Charlottesville man, who kept many men well-groomed, has passed away. But he's leaving a legacy in a popular barber shop.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Dismisses Assault Case Against Veronica Fitzhugh
An assault case against activist Veronica Fitzhugh has been dismissed by a Charlottesville judge.Full Story
VDOT Installs Fences Along I-64, Sees Reduction in Crashes Involving Wildlife
A fence lining a mile-long stretch of I-64 in Albemarle County is dramatically reducing crashes involving wildlife. VDOT installed the fence in Ivy as the first test site in the commonwealth for this safety system.Full Story
Cooking Tips from CATEC for Your Thanksgiving Feast
Madison Carter stepped into the kitchen at CATEC to get some tips from chefs and students that will help you put on the perfect family feast.Full Story
Crews Put Out House Fire Along Secretarys Sand Road
Emergency crews had a hard time getting to a house fire in Albemarle County Monday morning. The homeowners and pets all made it out safely.Full Story
City Council Adopts 2 Bills in Response to Summer Events
Charlottesville City Council is figuring out what things it wants to change following the violence that occurred on August 12. One of Council’s recommendations would look to restrict weapons in public spaces.Full Story
Oregon Artist Creates 'Human Nest' for People to Heal from Trauma
An artist from Portland, Oregon is building something in Charlottesville that she says will help people heal from trauma from Aug. 12.Full Story
'Hoos Aim to End 13-Game Losing Streak to Rival Virginia Tech
UVa football coach Bronco Mendenhall says he talked to his guys Monday morning about the losing skid and now that he's addressed it, he's not talking any more about it.Full Story
Men Participate in No Shave November to Bring Awareness to Childhood Cancer
Throughout the month of November, men in Charlottesville are participating in “No Shave November” to honor a little girl who is fighting cancer for the second time in three years.Full Story
Murray Elementary School Hosts Annual Turkey Bowl Game
It was students versus teachers today for the title of "football champions" at a fall tradition at one Albemarle County school.Full Story
