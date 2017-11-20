Quantcast

VDOT Installs Fences Along I-64, Sees Reduction in Crashes Involving Wildlife

Posted: Updated:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A fence lining a mile-long stretch of I-64 in Albemarle County is dramatically reducing crashes involving wildlife. VDOT installed the fence in Ivy as the first test site in the commonwealth for this safety system.