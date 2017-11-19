Habitat for Humanity Renovates Home for Greene County Family
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Hunter Stars as 'Hoos Top Monmouth 73-53
Hunter Stars as 'Hoos Top Monmouth 73-53
DeAndre Hunter scored a game high 23 points as the Cavaliers beat Monmouth 73-53 to stay unbeaten, and improve to 4-0.Full Story
DeAndre Hunter scored a game high 23 points as the Cavaliers beat Monmouth 73-53 to stay unbeaten, and improve to 4-0.Full Story
Habitat for Humanity Renovates Home for Greene County Family
Habitat for Humanity Renovates Home for Greene County Family
A Greene County family has a special reason to give thanks this Thanksgiving. The Morris family made the first down payment and received keys to their new home.Full Story
A Greene County family has a special reason to give thanks this Thanksgiving. The Morris family made the first down payment and received keys to their new home.Full Story
100 Black Men of Central Virginia Hand Out Free Turkeys to Those in Need
100 Black Men of Central Virginia Hand Out Free Turkeys to Those in Need
A central Virginia philanthropy is putting food on the table for those who need it most this Thanksgiving. On November 19, the 100 Black Men of Central Virginia handed out free turkeys to community members who cannot afford a holiday feast.Full Story
A central Virginia philanthropy is putting food on the table for those who need it most this Thanksgiving. On November 19, the 100 Black Men of Central Virginia handed out free turkeys to community members who cannot afford a holiday feast.Full Story
UVA Health System Unveils New Medical Image Research Center
UVA Health System Unveils New Medical Image Research Center
The University of Virginia is unveiling a new research center that could lead to faster and more precise diagnoses.Full Story
The University of Virginia is unveiling a new research center that could lead to faster and more precise diagnoses.Full Story
UVA Students Hold Vigil in Remembrance of Lost Transgender Lives
UVA Students Hold Vigil in Remembrance of Lost Transgender Lives
A vigil is keeping alive the memories of men and women killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. Monday, November 20, marks an international day of remembrance for the transgender lives lost each year.Full Story
A vigil is keeping alive the memories of men and women killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. Monday, November 20, marks an international day of remembrance for the transgender lives lost each year.Full Story
Men Participate in No Shave November to Bring Awareness to Childhood Cancer
Men Participate in No Shave November to Bring Awareness to Childhood Cancer
Throughout the month of November, men in Charlottesville are participating in “No Shave November” to honor a little girl who is fighting cancer for the second time in three years.Full Story
Throughout the month of November, men in Charlottesville are participating in “No Shave November” to honor a little girl who is fighting cancer for the second time in three years.Full Story
Vintage Virginia Apples Launches Fruit Tree Catalog
Vintage Virginia Apples Launches Fruit Tree Catalog
A central Virginia cidery is starting a catalog to help people grow their own orchards. For the official close of cider week in Virginia, Vintage Virginia Apples marked the opening of its Fruit Tree Catalog.Full Story
A central Virginia cidery is starting a catalog to help people grow their own orchards. For the official close of cider week in Virginia, Vintage Virginia Apples marked the opening of its Fruit Tree Catalog.Full Story
Friday Night Fury HS Football Scores & Highlights
Friday Night Fury HS Football Scores & Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from the second round of the VHSL state playoffs.Full Story
High school football scores and highlights from the second round of the VHSL state playoffs.Full Story
Trail in Crozet Opens to Commemorate Man Killed in Drunk Driving Accident
Trail in Crozet Opens to Commemorate Man Killed in Drunk Driving Accident
A new trail is open in Crozet in memory of a man who was killed by a drunk driver seven years ago. Thirty-one-year-old Dan Neumeister died in that crash in Earlysville.Full Story
A new trail is open in Crozet in memory of a man who was killed by a drunk driver seven years ago. Thirty-one-year-old Dan Neumeister died in that crash in Earlysville.Full Story
Anytime Fitness Pledges Money for Meals in Exchange for Workout Photos
Anytime Fitness Pledges Money for Meals in Exchange for Workout Photos
A gym in Waynesboro is donating meals to feed hungry families in exchange for people working out. Anytime Fitness is pledging $1 or one meal for every workout photo posted from the area that uses the hashtag "burn the turkey."Full Story
A gym in Waynesboro is donating meals to feed hungry families in exchange for people working out. Anytime Fitness is pledging $1 or one meal for every workout photo posted from the area that uses the hashtag "burn the turkey."Full Story