Habitat for Humanity Volunteers Rake Leaves to Finance New Homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Leaves and debris are cleared from yards across Charlottesville and Albemarle County thanks to Habitat for Humanity volunteers. Yardwork done during the fifth annual Rake-A-Thon on Saturday, November 18, will benefit Habitat's newest development.