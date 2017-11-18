Therapeutic Adventures Gives People with Disabilities Lessons in Fly-Fishing
Wilson Memorial Volleyball Wins State Championship for 1st time since 1999
The Wilson Memorial volleyball team defeated Radford 3-2 to win the Class 2 State Championship from the Siegel Center Saturday.Full Story
Trail in Crozet Opens to Commemorate Man Killed in Drunk Driving Accident
A new trail is open in Crozet in memory of a man who was killed by a drunk driver seven years ago. Thirty-one-year-old Dan Neumeister died in that crash in Earlysville.Full Story
Beer Festival Held on Downtown Mall to Support Heal Cville Fund
A fund set up to promote racial and economic justice in Charlottesville after the violence on August 12 is benefitting from a first-of-its-kind event on the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Men Participate in No Shave November to Bring Awareness to Childhood Cancer
Throughout the month of November, men in Charlottesville are participating in “No Shave November” to honor a little girl who is fighting cancer for the second time in three years.Full Story
Therapeutic Adventures Gives People with Disabilities Lessons in Fly-Fishing
A nonprofit in central Virginia is teaching people with disabilities how to fly-fish. The sounds of nature fill the air along the Moorman’s River in Albemarle County.Full Story
Friday Night Fury HS Football Scores & Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from the second round of the VHSL state playoffs.Full Story
'Hoos On Loss to #3 Hurricanes
The Virginia football team led #3 Miami 28-14 early in the third quarter but the Hurricanes would storm back to top the 'Hoos 44-28 from Hard Rock Stadium Saturday.Full Story
#1 JMU Tops #11 Elon 31-3 to Win 2nd Straight Outright CAA Title
Senior quarterback Bryan Schor rushed for three touchdowns and redshirt freshman safety D’Angelo Amos blocked a punt for a score, as top-ranked James Madison rolled to a 31-3 victory at No. 11 Elon to win the outright Colonial Athletic Association Football championship Saturday afternoon at Rhodes Stadium.Full Story
Oregon Artist Creates 'Human Nest' for People to Heal from Trauma
An artist from Portland, Oregon is building something in Charlottesville that she says will help people heal from trauma from Aug. 12.Full Story
UVA, Virginia Tech Fraternity Brothers Run Over 150 Miles to Support Cancer Research
On Friday and Saturday, you'll see a group of University of Virginia and Virginia Tech students pounding pavement - all to support cancer research. The 15th annual "FIJI Run" kicks off on Friday, November 17.Full Story
