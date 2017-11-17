Author Donating Book Proceeds to Palmyra Animal Sanctuary
Friday Night Fury HS Football Scores & Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from the second round of the VHSL state playoffs.Full Story
Career-Best Performance for Kyle Guy Begins with Defense
Kyle Guy had a career-high four steals to go with his personal-best 29-points in UVa's 76-67 victory at VCU on Friday.Full Story
Oregon Artist Creates 'Human Nest' for People to Heal from Trauma
An artist from Portland, Oregon is building something in Charlottesville that she says will help people heal from trauma from Aug. 12.Full Story
Albemarle County Deputies Honored at Banquet
Some of Albemarle County's finest were honored Friday night.Full Story
UVA, Virginia Tech Fraternity Brothers Run Over 150 Miles to Support Cancer Research
On Friday and Saturday, you'll see a group of University of Virginia and Virginia Tech students pounding pavement - all to support cancer research. The 15th annual "FIJI Run" kicks off on Friday, November 17.Full Story
Charlottesville Swears in New Postmaster
A new Charlottesville postmaster has officially sworn in amidst mail delivery controversy.Full Story
Artist Hosts Glassblowing Workshop to Fundraise for Second Street Galley
Glass artist Chip Hall has been teaming up for years with Second Street Gallery to help their mission and help create outreach events in the community.Full Story
UVA Medical Students Break from Studying to Play with Therapy Dogs
University of Virginia medical students took a break from studying today to have fun with some furry friends. The Medical Center's therapy dogs normally visit hospital patients, but today they took to a UVA library.Full Story
Augusta County Law Enforcement Renewing Effort to Find Missing Man
Five years after an Augusta County hiker seemingly vanished, area law enforcement is renewing its effort to find the man. The Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Staunton police are teaming up to track down Robert Fitzgerald.Full Story
Construction Begins on New Albemarle Transfer Facility for Trash
Ground has now been broken on a facility that will change the way people get rid of their trash in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. This new 11,000-plus square foot transfer facility is off Dick Woods Road in the county.Full Story
